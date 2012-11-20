Ottawa Co. Helping Hand Toy Drive Nov. 19-Dec. 10

(Toledo News Now) - The Ottawa County Helping Hand Toy Drive is the collaborative efforts of The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots "Weapons Company 1/24" and Ottawa County Holiday Bureau. These agencies partner with other community organizations to assure each child in Ottawa County receives a gift under their tree this holiday season.

By partnering, the agencies are able to provide assistance to those in need and stretch donations by not duplicating one another. Because of the collaboration last year, nearly 6,500 toys were distributed to children in Ottawa County.

This year they anticipate serving at least 1,900 children countywide. The toy collection boxes will be placed in local stores, churches, banks and businesses Nov. 19 through Dec. 10. All toys collected will stay in Ottawa County and serve local residents in need.

Drop off new, unwrapped toy donations at the following locations:

Donations can also be mailed to:

The Salvation Army

1854 E. Perry St.

Suite #800

Port Clinton, Ohio 43452

Anyone with questions can call The Salvation Army at 419-732-ARMY.

