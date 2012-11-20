Hostess in mediation with union

(Toledo News Now) - Hostess and its second largest union are in mediation. This is a last-ditch effort to save the company and more than 18,000 jobs.

If mediation fails, other companies are reportedly interested in buying some of Hostess' more popular brands.

Workers are still standing outside the Northwood Hostess plant in hopes of going back to work soon.

A judge delayed the company's bankruptcy hearing and brought in a mediator to talk to both sides to determine whether Hostess and the union pick up negotiations.

A strike brought on by a contract dispute lasted about a week, but ended with Hostess filing for liquidation on Friday.

