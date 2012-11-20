Water boil advisory issued for portion of Springfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Lucas County Sanitary Engineer has issued a water advisory for the south side of Garden Road in Springfield Township, including the Whispering Timbers Apartments between Interstate 475 and Valley Stream Boulevard.

Preparatory work is under way and the water will be shut off until the repair is made on the water main. As a precaution, residents are advised to boil water intended for consumption for a least one minute.

The advisory is being issued as a precaution only and will be in effect until further notice.

Anyone with questions, can call the sanitary engineer's office at 419-213-2926.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.