Call 11 for Action: Look for broken links in elaborate scams

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

(Toledo News Now) - Some scams are so elaborate, it's easy to let your guard down because everything looks legitimate.

Harry Riddle put an ad on Craigslist and got an e-mail from someone interested in buying his boat.

Riddle said the customer told him, "We need to go through PayPal. If you don't have a PayPal account you need to open a PayPal account."

That's when the scam started.

"I started getting correspondents from him, on PayPal paper. So, I figured it was pretty well legitimate," said Riddle.

Riddle received a confirmation e-mail with the PayPal logo showing his account had $5,500, the cost of the boat. Then the buyer asked him to pay a $950 shipping fee.

According to Riddle, the buyer said "Please send it. As soon as you send it we'll release that money under your account."

Riddle wired the money and got new confirmation the money was transferred into his PayPal account.

"A few hours later I get another e-mail stating, ‘OK. We need another $1,000 for insurance fees. Please send that.' And that went on the same way," said Riddle.

Confirmation again came with a PayPal logo that showed Riddle's account balance increased.

"There are some real red flags for these e-mails," said Cary Johnson, a fraud investigator with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. "The return address is not PayPal.com. There are added things from the first e-mail to later e-mails. There is a new sender with a G-mail account, not anything associated with PayPal."

Johnson says the scheme is very elaborate, especially asking Riddle to set up a PayPal account.

The confirmation e-mail, which proved to be fake, showed Riddle's balance as $8,750. The real PayPal e-mail shows his balance is $0.

In the end, Riddle wired away and lost $3,100 of his own money.

Although this scam was very elaborate, remember: If you are the seller you should never have to pay.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.