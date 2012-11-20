Springfield school board member earns prestigious statewide honor

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Lucas County school board member is among five people in the state selected to receive the Ohio School Boards Association's most prestigious honor.

Springfield Local Schools Board of Education member, Nancy Decker, was recognized as a 2012 All-Ohio School Board member Nov. 14 during the OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show in Columbus. OSBA Executive Director Richard Lewis recognized All-Ohio School Board members on the final day of the 57th annual conference, a four-day convention attended by more than 10,000 Ohio school board members and school leaders.

Every year, OSBA names one board of education member from each of its five regions to the All-Ohio School Board. Regions include Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest. The award recognizes outstanding service to public education and represents the dedication shown by thousands of board members across the state.

All-Ohio School Board candidates are nominated by their respective school boards. OSBA regional committees then select the five winners.

Decker, who has been a school board member for 17 years, represents OSBA's Northwest Region. She has served as board president or vice president for four of those years.

The veteran board member shows her dedication to public education in and outside the classroom. Decker also is a teacher with Maumee City Schools. Her experience as a teacher contributes to her expertise as a board member.

Decker shows her passion for students by regularly attending school activities, including plays, athletic events and school programs. She is actively involved with OSBA, and has served as a student achievement liaison. Her affiliations with professional organizations include membership in the Maumee Education Association and National Education Association. She also is involved with the Maumee City Schools staff development committee.

Decker makes strides to continue her education through professional development. She has attended a variety of recent conferences and workshops on topics such as common core standards, inclusionary practices and formative assessment training.

In nominating Decker, her board colleagues wrote:

"Over her 17 years on the school board, Nancy has worked hard to provide insights into the world of education. In doing so, she has assumed a vital role in our board, making excellent decisions which have positively impacted our students."

Decker and her husband, Jim, live in Maumee and have three children.

The other 2012 All-Ohio School Board members and the districts they serve are:

-Jaynie Lambert, Fairbanks Local Schools in Union County and Tolles Career & Technical Center

-Sue Steele, Goshen Local Schools in Clermont County and Great Oaks Institute of Technology and Career Development

-Doug Stuart, Rittman Exempted Village Schools and Wayne County Schools Career Center

-W. Bryce Watt, Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center

