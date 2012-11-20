Pizza Hut extends deals for 'Red Roof Wednesday'

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

(Toledo News Now) - Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide are preparing for "Red Roof Wednesday," the busiest weekday of the year for the pizza industry. This national celebration is the day before Thanksgiving, when homes are full of hungry families and out-of-towners in search of a meal.

To surpass past goals, Pizza Hut is making a price cut on its overstuffed pizza.

Red Roof Wednesday deals:

Beginning at 4 p.m. EDT, a large overstuffed pizza is available for $6.49 for the first 1,000 fans who enter on Pizza Hut's website

250 $10 gift cards will be available on Pizza Hut's Facebook page through Cyber Monday

15 percent off all online orders at Pizza Hut exclusively for Pizza Hut Facebook fans

Orders can be placed up to seven days in advance online

On Red Roof Wednesday, Pizza Hut expects to sell more than 1 million pizzas.

