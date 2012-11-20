Authorities seek fugitive in alleged domestic violence dispute

(Toledo News Now) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which could lead to the capture of fugitive Mario Clark.

Clark is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Cleveland Police Department for a felony charge of domestic violence. It is alleged Clark beat up his wife after a verbal argument.

Clark is a 29-year-old black male standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be hiding somewhere on the west side of Cleveland and has a previous address near the 3100 block of W. 73rd St. in Cleveland.

Anyone with information about Mario Clark and his whereabouts should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text the keyword "WANTED" and "tip" to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Reward money is available.

