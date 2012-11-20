Morenci police respond to age-progressed photo of Skelton boys

MORENCI, MI (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - In response to questions, the Morenci Police Department released a statement on the age-progressed photos of the Skelton boys that were released Saturday by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton have been missing since November 2010 after a Thanksgiving weekend with their father John Skelton.

The police department statement reads:

The investigation remains active and at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers. As of this date, we have received approximately 1,300 tips and continue to encourage people to report any information they may have regarding this incident. A reward of up to $60,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of the Skelton children remains available.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's recent release of the age progression photos was done without objection from the Morenci Police Department. However, the position of the investigative task force remains the same. That is that the facts of this case lead us to believe that John Russell Skelton murdered his sons and likely disposed of them during the early morning hours of Nov. 26, 2010.

Since that date, John Russell Skelton has continued to tell his version of the events and we have found them to be wrought with inconsistencies. "His choice to hide behind this outlandish story is selfish and cowardly," said Morenci Police Chief Joe Weeks. "If he cared about his sons at all, he would disclose the truth and bring resolution to this case."



Skelton is currently in prison serving 10 to 15 years for unlawful imprisonment. He claims that he gave the children to an "underground organization." Despite massive searches, the boys have never been found. If you have any information on the case, you're urged to call the Morenci Police Department at 517-458-7104.

