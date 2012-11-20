Man to be arraigned for pedestrian death in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Michael Yates is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday for charges that involve running over two pedestrians with his vehicle.

Police say he drove off Miami Street on to the sidewalk back in July and struck two women with his Chevy Trailblazer. Stefanie Arnold, 27 of Painesville, Ohio was pronounced dead on the scene. Chelsea Skoch, 23 of Madison, Ohio was critically injured.



He is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

If convicted he faces up to 13 years in prison.

