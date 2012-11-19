Fostoria boy dies after being hit by car

FOSTORIA, OH (Toledo News Now) - A 9-year-old Fostoria boy has died after being hit by a car last week.

Police say Mavin Hamilton ran into traffic on Columbus Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Hamilton was hit by a pickup truck being driven by 74-year-old George Tucker. Police say Tucker admitted he had been drinking earlier in the day, and blew a .094 on a breathalyzer test at the scene. That is above the .08 limit for Ohio drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed yet.

"This is a terrible accident. The young man, it looked like they were playing, he ran into the roadway, not expecting a car to be there. It was dark; there was very low lighting in that area. So hard to see a young man that had just ran out from behind a house," said Lt. Brent Meredith with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

