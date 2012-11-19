Municipal Court Judges lobby council for new courthouse

Toledo Municipal Court Judges presented their case for the need to build a new courthouse to Toledo City Council Monday.

Judge Michael Goulding told council the 37-year-old building creates security risks, and does not have a furnace. The building also houses the Lucas County Jail. Goulding is proposing the construction of a new courthouse in the next few years. At least one Toledo City Councilman agrees.

"The county needs a new jail, the city needs a new court so if both entities need something to replace what is existing it only makes sense to me to take the two governmental entities and you come together," said Councilman Mike Collins.

Goulding and Collins say they plan to work together to come up with a plan to fund the project.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.