Police seeking ‘skimmer’ who stole customer data at several area ATMs

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) - Oregon Police are searching for a suspect who stole private bank account information from about 50 people in just four hours. Worse, police say it was not the only time the ‘skimmer' has struck. That leaves hundreds of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan residents at risk of having been victims.

Police say the suspected used a skimming device at automated teller machines, or ATMs in Oregon, Perrysburg, Maumee and Monroe County, Michigan. The device fits over the card reader of an ATM and records customer information as the card passes through. Some are even equipped with tiny cameras to record customer PIN numbers.

In just four hours at one Oregon ATM police say the device recorded information on about 50 customers. About $7,400 has been reported stolen so far.

"It's really difficult because if you don't know what a skimmer looks like, you don't know what you're looking for. It just fits over the insert over the ATM machine. I would just tell people to be very vigilant with their accounts and make sure that if they are using an ATM that they check the face of the ATM to make sure there's nothing strange about it," said Oregon Police Sergeant Kelly Thibert.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Oregon Police at 419-690-7313.

