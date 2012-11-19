Don’t Waste Your Money: Black Friday deals at Toys-R-Us

(Toledo News Now) - Toys-R-Us is a favorite or many children, but the toy store does not always have the lowest prices. Frugal shoppers can still get some great deals there though.

First, sign up for the store's email club at the customer service desk. Once you do, you will get an offer to receive a $10 gift card back when you spend $75 or more.

For the best deals, experts say you can browse the story now, but recommend shopping on Black Friday. The store also offers price matching. For example the Fisher Price Gymnastics Dora was $44 at a competing store, compared to $49 at Toys-R-Us.



If you miss the Black Friday deals, the store is expected to have many more markdowns close to Christmas.



Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.