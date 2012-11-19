United Way of Hancock County pledges $1 million to fight hunger

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) - The United Way of Hancock County has pledged to donate $1 million to causes dedicated to fighting poverty locally over the next ten years.

"We have set aside two hundred thousand dollars per grant cycle so that's a million dollars for the next five years," said Heather Heilman, Grant Coordinator for the United Way of Hancock County.

The money will be split up between several local not profits. One is COPIN Hall, which received $19,000 this year. The charity provides free fresh fruits and vegetables to more than 100 families each day.

"Not only is it important to get vegetables to them but to have fresh nutritious vegetables is a real treat," said Marti Price, Executive Director or COPIN Hall.

"Fresh veggies are a necessity veggies in general fresh being preferred," said Tommy Boyd, who benefits from the service.

