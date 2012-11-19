Northwood Hostess employees cautiously optimistic about mediation

(Toledo News Now) - A federal judge has delayed bankruptcy proceedings for Hostess Brands so that the company can restart mediation with union employees.

The case was adjured until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday so that the company and union employees can meet Tuesday.

The company had said it would be forced to shut down and liquidate if workers did not return to work by Friday at 5 p.m. When workers continued to strike, the company began that process in federal court.

The striking workers include about 160 at the Northwood, OH Hostess plant. Hostess Brands employs about 18,000 people nationwide.

Workers still picketing at the Northwood facility Monday said they are happy to hear the news, and hopeful a deal can be reached.

"I would like for us to retain our jobs and work a good contract out. Somewhere in the middle, that's what we're all looking for. You know, we've always been looking for that," said Mark Popovich, who works in the shipping department at the Northwood plant.

"I'll have to see what the judge says, what he company says [and] what the union comes back with. This could be interesting either way," said Randy Moore, who also works at the Northwood plant.



