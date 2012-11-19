Maryland to announce move to Big Ten; Rutgers may follow

By Ralph Russo

AP College Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Maryland is set to announce it is joining the Big Ten.

The Big Ten Network tweeted that it will cover the school's news conference Monday afternoon to announce Maryland's decision to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference. It will become the 13th member of the Big Ten.

Rutgers is expected follow suit by Tuesday, departing the Big East and making it an even 14 in the Big Ten. The move for both schools is not expected to take effect until 2014.

ESPN.com first reported that the University of Maryland board of regents approved the move Monday.

