Maryland to announce move to Big Ten; Rutgers may follow

By Ralph Russo
AP College Football Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Maryland is set to announce it is joining the Big Ten.
The Big Ten Network tweeted that it will cover the school's news conference Monday afternoon to announce Maryland's decision to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference. It will become the 13th member of the Big Ten.
Rutgers is expected follow suit by Tuesday, departing the Big East and making it an even 14 in the Big Ten. The move for both schools is not expected to take effect until 2014.
ESPN.com first reported that the University of Maryland board of regents approved the move Monday.
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.