The Andersons close Woodville Rd. store

The Andersons store on Woodville Road in Northwood has officially closed its doors for good.

Andersons officials announced last November, the store would close at the end of February 2013.

A sign on the front door says the store shut down early because it had nothing left to sell.

Owners decided not to renew the lease with the Woodville Mall. The decision was made because of the vacant mall and the deteriorating conditions of the physical structure.

Sears is the only store still open at the mall location.

The positions of the 29 full time and 92 part time employees are in the process of being phased out during the closure proceedings. Employees were encouraged to apply for positions at other stores and within the company's other divisions.

"The decision to close the Woodville store was difficult," explains Dan Anderson, President of The Anderson Retail Group. "We've been in this location for 24 years and have appreciated a loyal following. We will miss the opportunity to provide a convenient location to serve the customers of the east side and suburban communities."

The Andersons has two retail stores in Columbus and three in the greater Toledo area.

