CAUGHT ON TAPE: Clown vs. cop brawl - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

CAUGHT ON TAPE: Clown vs. cop brawl

MILWAUKEE, WI (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A bizarre fight between a police officer and a clown was caught on tape.

The man dressed as a clown is a local activist in Milwaukee and is often spotted outside government buildings. Police say they received several complaints that he was chasing cars with a squirt gun. They say the brawl happened after the clown resisted arrest.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly