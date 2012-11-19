3 children in Toledo murder-suicide to be laid to rest

According to Toledo Police, the deaths of three children of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Toledo garage were planned days in advance.

According to Toledo Police, the deaths of three children of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Toledo garage were planned days in advance.

A funeral service will be held at Olivet Lutheran Church in Sylvania at 11 a.m. for 10-year old Paige Hayes, 6-year old Logan Hayes and 5-year old Madalyn Hayes.

SYLVANIA, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The three children who died in a murder-suicide in west Toledo will be laid to rest on Monday.



A funeral service will be held at Olivet Lutheran Church in Sylvania at 11 a.m. for 10-year old Paige Hayes, 6-year old Logan Hayes and 5-year old Madalyn Hayes.

The three were found dead along with their grandmother and uncle at a home on Harvest Lane.

Police say all five family members as well as two dogs and a cat died from carbon monoxide poising. Investigators say their grandmother and uncle planned the murder-suicides after a custody battle with their parents.

A memorial fund has been set up to help the family. Donations can be made to the "Hayes Children Memorial Fund" at any PNC Bank location. Those wishing to donate will need to inform the bank teller that the fund was started in the state of Maryland.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

