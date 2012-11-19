Toledo gym owner shot and killed early Monday

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A Toledo gym owner was shot and killed while opening his business early Monday morning.

Police say Joe Lengel, owner of Cross Fit Toledo Intensity Fitness, was shot just before 6 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the crime appears to be an attempted robbery gone wrong.

There are several surveillance cameras outside the business. Police say they are looking through that video, and believe the crime was caught on tape.

