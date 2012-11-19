Police chase across Toledo ends in crash

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A police chase that began on the west side of Toledo early Monday ended in a crash on the east side.

The driver ultimately crashed the car near the intersection of Dover and Navarre. However, the driver fled the scene and was not taken into custody.



Few details are available on the cause of the pursuit. We'll post more information as it comes in.

