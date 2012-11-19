Mother, brother: CJ Bell could not escape abusive ex-boyfriend

Friends say Bell was working to make her community a better place, studying criminal justice at the University of Toledo.

Crijannia (CJ) Bell, 19, was shot Sunday night and later died. Traquawan Gibson, 18, has been charged with her death. He was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Gibson went before a judge for the first time Tuesday. He is now being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Police say Bell and Gibson both had gunshot wounds. Bell was shot five times in the chest at a house on West Webber Street in north Toledo around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Bell died in surgery after being rushed to the hospital. After a brief investigation, police arrested Gibson for the crime.

Bell's mother said she broke up with Gibson last week. She believes Gibson was abusive toward her daughter and believes he took her life.



"I say to anybody that's out there, that's in a relationship, just get out of it. I would never put my hands on a lady, just get out of it, I'm telling you. It just hurts and we thank everybody for coming out here and supporting us for our sister. We just go to try to cope and live everyday to get better because we know we're going to see her again," Bell's brother said Tuesday.

A memorial fund has been set up at Fifth Third Bank in CJ Bell's name.



