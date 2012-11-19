Luckey, OH family escapes house fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Luckey, OH family escapes house fire

LUCKEY, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A family in Wood County's Luckey, Ohio is safe but shaken after their home went up in flames early Monday morning.

Everyone inside the house was able to get out in time, but the home and the family's vehicles sustained major damage.

Investigators are still looking into a cause.

