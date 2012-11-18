Oregon massage studio helps family of fire victim

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) - A young Toledo fire victim was remembered Sunday by those who knew him.

And they did it in a very relaxing way.

H & M Open Arms Massage Studio in Oregon opened their arms to help Taevion Maulsby's family.

He died last month of smoke inhalation in a South Toledo duplex fire.

Five dollars got you a soothing ten minute massage.

Money raised will be used to pay for Taevion's funeral expenses.

"Children. It's about children. Something like this happens you just want to step in and help them somehow," said salon owner Ashley Hirzel.

It didn't take long for customers to line up for the benefit.

"They need it badly and I want to help anybody that needs it," said Carol Jacob.

Taevion had been visiting his aunt and cousin when the fire occurred.

They were injured but survived.

The loss of Taevion still hurts.

"We're taking it one day at a time. One minute we can be fine and the next minute you break down," said Taevion's grandmother Angie Hiser.

But Taevion's family is also grateful that the worst of times can bring out the best in people.

