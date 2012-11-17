Age enhanced pictures of missing Morenci brothers released

MORENCI, MI (Toledo News Now) – There are new pictures showing what the Skelton brothers of Morenci, MI might look like today.

Experts at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the age progression pictures on Saturday.

The brothers have been missing since November 2010 after a Thanksgiving weekend with their father John Skelton.

Skelton is currently in prison serving 10 to 15 years for unlawful imprisonment.

Skelton claims that he gave the children to an "underground organization."

Despite massive searches, the boys have never been found.

If you have any information on the case, call the Morenci Police Department at 517-458-7104.

