Cherry Street Mission food donations needed

In each box the Cherry Street Mission distributes for Thanksgiving will be: 

2- 15 oz can - Yams/Sweet Potato

2- 15 oz can - Corn

2- 15 oz can – Green Beans

1 large can - Chicken Broth

1 box - Instant Potatoes

1- 15 oz can - Cranberries Sauce

2 boxes - Stuffing Mix

2 boxes - Macaroni & Cheese

1- 8 oz can - Gravy Mix

1- 2 Liter Beverage

1- box - Cake Mix

1- can Frosting

1- 12 lb - Frozen Turkey

For more information visit http://www.cherrystreetmission.org/

