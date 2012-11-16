Cherry Street Mission food donations needed

In each box the Cherry Street Mission distributes for Thanksgiving will be:
2- 15 oz can - Yams/Sweet Potato
2- 15 oz can - Corn
2- 15 oz can – Green Beans
1 large can - Chicken Broth
1 box - Instant Potatoes
1- 15 oz can - Cranberries Sauce
2 boxes - Stuffing Mix
2 boxes - Macaroni & Cheese
1- 8 oz can - Gravy Mix
1- 2 Liter Beverage
1- box - Cake Mix
1- can Frosting
1- 12 lb - Frozen Turkey
For more information visit http://www.cherrystreetmission.org/
