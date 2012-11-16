‘Lights Before Christmas’ now open at the Toledo Zoo

A Toledo holiday tradition is once again under way at the Toledo Zoo. The twenty seventh annual "Lights Before Christmas" celebration opened Friday.

The main tree alone has been decorated with 35,000 lights. New this year is a "winter play land", along with a 15 foot tall rocking horse and a life sized, walk-in snow globe.

The event will continue through December 31. Click here for a complete schedule of events at the zoo during the exhibit.

