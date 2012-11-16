UT holds Military Service Center open house

After veterans return home, they are eligible for a wide range of services from the GI bill to counseling and medical services. Some vets never take advantage of those benefits though.

The Military Service Center at the University of Toledo aims to help them do just that.

"[The goal is] for Vets to connect with other Vets. To say, 'hey, I was there. I understand what you're going through. I struggled with that at one time, so let me tell you how I was able to get through my struggle, and let's work together.' So ultimately, our main goal and my main goal, is to help in a successful transition from military service, to the classroom, to degree completion the on to job placement," said Haraz Ghanbari, UT Military Liaison.

An open house was held Friday in an effort to make veterans aware of the services available to them. The center can help vets with the GI bill, provide free counseling and help vets access the V.A. clinic and job placement programs.

For more information, contact the UT Military Service Center at 419-530-1392.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.