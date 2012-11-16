TPD search for suspects in series of home break-ins

Anyone with information on Jeffrey Lynn Bradshaw's whereabouts should call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police have a man they believe is responsible for a series of break-ins behind bars, but say there are still several others out there who have been breaking into homes, simply by kicking in the door.

Andrea Wilborn came home to find her front door open and house ransacked.

"I just fell down to my knees because I knew what had happened," said Wilborn.



She says someone picked her lock, kicked the door open and took off with several electronics.

Wilborn's home was not the only one targeted. At least six reports of similar cases were filed in the last 24 hours.

"We do have a lot of series going on, a lot of door kicking," said Lt. Mark King with the Toledo Police.

King says sometimes these break-ins are part of a series, but they can be random too. Either way, he suggests getting to know neighbors and being observant to help stop these crimes.

"If they're alert, take really clear pictures, that really helps. We don't really want anyone to go out and confront people, that's dangerous. If they get a good description or a good picture that helps tremendously," explained King.

Wilborn says she is still on edge knowing the person responsible for breaking into her home is out there. Still, she is thankful nobody has been hurt and watches her items a little closer.

"I just take all my stuff that I still have in my car with me and go to work," said Wilborn.

Police say they are not sure who is responsible for breaking into Wilborn's home. However, they are actively looking for Jeffrey Lynn Bradshaw, who is wanted in connection to at least one home break-in.

Anyone with information on Bradshaw's whereabouts can call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

