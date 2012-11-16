BGSU police seek credit card theft suspect

The suspect was also driving a silver, four-door sedan. Police do not know the plate number, make or model of the vehicle.

BGSU Police are asking for help identifying a female suspect who used a stolen credit card to pump gas in west Toledo.

(Toledo News Now) - The Bowling Green State University Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card to pump gas in west Toledo.

The suspect bought gas from the Speedway at 1708 Tremainsville Road in Toledo.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with reddish brown hair. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with "Bengals Football" on the front and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Beavers with BGSU Police at 419-372-9151.

