Local holiday parades kick off Saturday morning

Toledo and Bowling Green will hold their holiday parades Saturday morning.

The city of Toledo's 25th holiday parade is Saturday at 10 a.m.

The parade will start at the corner of North Summit Street and Jefferson Avenue and end at the corner of North Huron Street and Monroe Street. It will feature giant helium balloons, marching bands, clowns, floats and Santa Claus.

This year's grand marshall is Olympic silver medalist and Toledo native Erik Kynard.

Bowling Green

Bowling Green's holiday parade is also scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. As a result, several streets will be closed and on-street parking will be prohibited in many downtown locations.



Main Street will be closed between Poe and Napoleon Roads from 9:45 Saturday morning until the end of the parade. This closure will also impact traffic flow on streets that intersect with Main between Poe and Napoleon. These side streets will also close at approximately 9:45 a.m. In addition, side streets between Poe and Ridge will be utilized for parade preparations from approximately 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. During this period, access to these side streets will be limited to local use. A truck detour route will be posted.

Parking during the parade will be prohibited on Main between Poe and Napoleon. Vehicles are to be removed from Main Street prior to 3 a.m. Saturday. Any vehicle parked on Main after 3 a.m. will be towed at the owner's expense.

On-street parking will also be prohibited in the following locations:

Dixie Avenue between South Main and Kenwood

South Church Street between Sand Ridge and Pearl

Clay Street between North Main and North Grove

North Grove between Wooster and Poe

Parking will be reinstated on Main Street and other locations after the parade cleanup. All roads impacted by these closures will reopen as soon as possible upon completion of the parade.

For more information about Bowling Green's parade, visit the Chamber of Commerce website.

Maumee

Maumee's Holiday Parade will take place Nov. 24. More details are forthcoming.

Perrysburg

Perrysburg's Home for the Holidays Parade will be 4 - 6 p.m. Nov. 25. This fun parade includes floats, bands, and Santa. It will take place on Louisiana Avenue in downtown Perrysburg.

Napoleon

This year's Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 1. The parade will leave the Henry County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. following Perry Street North and ending at the Courthouse on East Washington Street.

