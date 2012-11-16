TPD: Carbon Monoxide deaths were planned days in advance

According to Toledo Police, the deaths of three children of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Toledo garage were planned days in advance.

At a press conference Friday, police said they found receipts for materials used in the killings dating back as far as November 8. They also said that the children's grandmother, Sandy Hayes, fought with their mother, her daughter Mandy Hayes, about the children just six days before the killings. At that time, Sandy Ford told police she was struck and had to be treated at an area hospital for injuries to her eye and shoulder.

Police also revealed Friday that Sandy Ford had taken the children on November 7, but returned them after police contacted her.

According to police, surveillance video from the children's school shows Sandy Ford taking them out of school before they got to class that morning.

On Monday around 3:15 p.m., Toledo Police dispatch received a 911 call from Randy Ford to check the safety of his wife, Sandy. Randy Ford stated he had returned home and found suspicious notes from his wife, son and grandchildren. He said he could not locate his wife or get into his garage.

When Toledo Police and Toledo Fire arrived, they found the garage barricaded shut. Fire crews had to use a sledge hammer to force open the door and gain access. Once inside, crews found Sandy Ford, 54, her son, Andy Ford, 32, and grandchildren Paige Hayes, 10, Logan Hayes, 6, and Madalyn Hayes, 5, deceased. The five, along with two dogs and a cat, were found inside a car. Police say a hose had been run from the exhaust pipe of an idling pickup truck into the window of the car.

On Friday, Sylvania Township Police said they had unsuccessfully attempted to locate Sandy Ford that morning using her cell phone's GPS.

Police found a note from one of the children, food and coloring books in the car with the bodies. The children were in the back seat of the vehicle.



"There was food, there was coloring books, that sort of thing in the car with the kids," said Wes Bombrys of the Toledo Police Department.

Autopsy results show all 5 died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Funeral services will be at the Dowling Funeral Home located at 7509 New West Road in Sylvania. The building sits on King Road one mile south of Sylvania on the west side. Visitation will be held Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at Olivet Lutheran Church at 5840 Monroe Street in Sylvania. There will be a wake and reception immediately following at the church.

A memorial fund has been set up to help the family. Donations can be made to the "Hayes Children Memorial Fund" at any PNC Bank location. Those wishing to donate will need to inform the bank teller that the fund was started in the state of Maryland.

