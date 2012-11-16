62-year-old Tiffin man arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) - Local authorities made a drug-related arrest just north of Tiffin Thursday.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, made the arrest on state Route 53 just north of Tiffin.

Robert J. Allison, 62, of Tiffin, was arrested for trafficking heroin, a fifth-degree felony. Additional charges of trafficking heroin are pending in conclusion with the entire drug investigation.

Allison is currently being held at the Seneca County Jail pending further court proceedings.

"Our investigations are leading us to the sources who are distributing heroin in the city of Tiffin, which also has a direct correlation with other violent crimes in the community," said Det. Charles Boyer, unit coordinator.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the METRICH Enforcement Unit crime hotline at 1-877-446-DRUG.

