18 arrested in 2 BG undercover vice operations

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) - Wood County authorities, along with state and federal agencies, conducted two undercover vice operations in a Bowling Green area hotel, resulting in multiple arrests.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office and the Bowling Green Police Department, were assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

During the operations, 16 individuals were arrested for solicitation of prostitution. Two were arrested for human trafficking: Kevin Donaldson and Quincy Edwards.

The following were arrested:

-Christopher Blanton, of Wauseon, OH

-Alan Fritz, of Defiance, OH

-Kevin Neal, of Bowling Green, OH

-William Wallace, of Helena, OH

-Joshua McGrew, of Bowling Green, OH

-Jerome Francis Alt, of Kansas

-William Lehman, of Bowling Green, OH

-Larry Lavigne Jr., of Swanton, OH

-Gary Deraad, of Perrysburg, OH

-James Siebert, of Sylvania, OH

-Richard Salajcik Jr., of Willoughby, OH

-Mark P. Weeks

-Donald R. Wooley, of South Lyon, MI

-Lori Cooper, of Toledo, OH

-Kevin Donaldson, of Bronx, NY

-Quincy Edwards, of New York

-Charlynn Haynes, of Toledo, OH

-James Wolfenbarger, of Toledo, OH

