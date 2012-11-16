Tanker truck and charter bus collide on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A tanker truck and charter bus collided around 4:30 a.m. Friday on I-75 near Exit 24/Newport Road.

Preliminary investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reveals a freightliner semi truck hauling an empty tanker-style trailer, was traveling southbound on I-75 in the right lane, when driver Dedric Carpenter, 38, of Detroit, MI, swerved left to avoid a deer in the roadway, lost control, and jackknifed, striking the inside guardrail. Once the freightliner came to rest, it was unlit and blocking the left and center lanes.

Monroe County officials then say a Motor Coach Tour Bus driven by Kay Chatman, 57, of Detroit, MI, was traveling in the center lane and struck the jackknifed truck. The tour bus was occupied with 30 passengers at the time of the crash. There were four tour buses traveling together destined for Tennessee. The TV news station WXYZ, out of Detroit, reports the bus was carrying a Southfield youth football team.

The interstate was closed in both directions for part of the morning.

Carpenter was transported to a hospital in Trenton, MI,. for minor injuries. Chatman, along with five passengers, was transported to a Monroe, MI hospital for minor injuries.

WXYZ reports the Southfield Jayhawks were heading toward Knoxville, TN for a national tournament. The children, who were 9 or 10 years old, are reported to have minor injuries. The remaining coaches and parents also have minor injuries.

Read more from WXYZ.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7768.

