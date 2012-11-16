Crews battle house fire in central Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Firefighters battled a house fire in central Toledo overnight.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Belmont near Detroit.

Investigators say the house is occupied, but no one was home at the time.

The house was destroyed, but there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been released, but investigators are looking into the possibility of arson. A ruling has not yet been made.



