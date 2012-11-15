Fostoria boy hit by car, seriously hurt

FOSTORIA, OH (Toledo News Now) - A 9-year-old Fostoria boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the boy darted onto Columbus Avenue near Lytle Street in Fostoria. He was hit by a pickup truck traveling southbound on the roadway.

The boy was transported to a Fostoria hospital with life-threatening injuries.

George Tucker, 74, of Fostoria, the driver of the pickup truck, was not injured during the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reconstructing the scene and investigating the crash, but says alcohol is believed to have played a role.

Charges are pending.

