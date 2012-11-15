Grand Rapids business ready for busy holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, OH (Toledo News Now) - For some in Grand Rapids, OH, the Christmas season really is the most wonderful time of the year. Small businesses in Grand Rapids depend on the spike in business they get every holiday season to survive the rest of the year.

"The money that we make during the holiday season and Apple Butter and Christmas Open house, it keeps us going through the winter because it's usually a fair weather town," said April Olman, Owner of the Providence House in Grand Rapids.

"This time of year you've got people that are looking for something different. A lot of people don't like to go to the big malls and box stores and they want something quaint and different and you're going to find a lot of different things down here," agreed Karen Secory, who owns the Cottage one the River.

Grand Rapids will welcome shoppers this weekend for its annual Christmas open house. Click here for more information.

