Hollywood Casino gives Rossford $200,000

ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) - When Hollywood Casino Toledo opened, the city of Rossford provided police and fire crews to help. Now the casino is saying thank you in a big way.

Penn National Gaming, which owns the east Toledo casino, recently gave the city a $200,000 grant.

"Hollywood Casino and Penn Gaming actually came through. They kept all their promises to the city of Rossford and one of them, a big one for the police and fire departments here in Rossford is the 200,000 dollar grant," said Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss.

Goss says the police department will spend about $70,000 on new radios, which will allow them to connect directly with other departments in Lucas County and throughout the area. Goss says there is at least one other item on the department's wish list.

"We have plans to eventually get an automated fingerprint identification system which would allow us to electronically take fingerprints and they immediately get sent to the bureau of criminal investigation and the FBI," said Goss.

Rossford's mayor says the city is happy with the casino, even though it does not collect tax revenue from its business.

"There's not a day when there isn't somebody from Hollywood Casino in one of our businesses. So, they're part of the fabric here now. They've been here for about a year if you include construction," said Mayor Neil MacKinnon.

