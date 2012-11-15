Second phase of Collingwood Green in the works

The Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority is planning to get phase 2 of the Collingwood Green development off the ground next year, on the 23-acre site formerly home to the Brand-Whitlock homes.

Phase one is nearing completion, a 65-unit senior living center which is expected to be completed by April, 2013.

"There's a lot of subsidized housing out there by private owners, private developers, in order for the housing authority to remain competitive we have to have a product that's competitive," said LMHA Executive Director Linnie Willis.

Phase 2 is a $14 million project, to construct 25 townhouse buildings with a total of 176 residential units.

"The units will be larger, they will have more amenities. There will be green space for parks, for community gardens," said Willis.

Phase 3 is a $15 million project, to build a community activity center and a gateway building with commercial and residential space.

"Part of our plan is to incorporate the housing authority into the fabric of the entire community. We don't want to be set apart from everybody else as we've always been," said Willis.

Phase 2 has received approval from the city planning commission and goes before council for approval next week.

