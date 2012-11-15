Cherry Street Mission in need of donations for Thanksgiving meals

Each year, the Cherry Street Mission provides Thanksgiving dinner for thousands of Toledo area families in need. This year the charity is hoping to provide 6,000 meals.

Donations of canned goods, cake mixes and frosting are still needed. But officials say that is not the only way to help.

"Whether you have something on your shelf, or not, or maybe you may not have resources financially to give to someone this week. I guarantee you the one thing we all have in common is time," said Dan Rogers of the Cherry Street Mission.

Anyone willing to help pack and deliver boxes, or serve meals, can call the Cherry Street Mission at 419-242-5141.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.