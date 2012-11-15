Mercy offering new procedure for patients with atrial fibrillation

A new procedure is now available for the first time in northwest Ohio. The Mercy Heart and Vascular Center is now performing a catheter based procedure that uses sutures to tie off the left atrial appendage, which is a major cause of blood clots. Those clots can lead to a stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat.

"Most of the patients who need the procedure have had an irregular heartbeat for a long time or going in and out of the irregular heartbeat who requires blood thinner but their physician determine they're not a candidate for blood thinner," said Dr. Ameer Kabour.

