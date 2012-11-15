Perrysburg’s St. Rose to get new steeple just in time for Christmas

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg will have a new steeple installed just in time for the start of Advent.

The old steeple was taken down after being struck by lightning during Holy Week, on April 3 of this year.

The new steeple, and exact replica of the old one, is 27 feet tall and weighs about 3,000 pounds. The church's pastor says parishioners are excited to have things back to normal.

"People are curious and I think they're glad to see that we're making these repairs and we're going to have our steeple back with the cross on top," said Father Marv Borger.

The new steeple is set to be installed on November 27.

