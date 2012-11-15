Maumee unveils new school playground

The Fairfield Families PTO conducted fundraisers and raised approximately $35,000. Combined with a $17,000 grant, the PTO was able to purchase the new school playground.

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) - A local community dedicated a new playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at an elementary school.

Maumee Mayor Richard Carr cut the ribbon on the new play structure for students of Fairfield Elementary.

When Maumee reconfigured its elementary schools for the 2011-2012 school year, Fairfield combined with Union Elementary to become a school for grades kindergarten through third grade. It was then determined the playground at Fairfield was inadequate for the increased number of younger children.

As a result, the Fairfield Families PTO conducted fundraisers to purchase new equipment. The PTO raised approximately $35,000. Combined with a $17,000 grant, the PTO was able to purchase the new unit.

Parents helped with the assembly and installation of the playground. One of the parents spearheading the project is actually a structural engineer, which proved to be very helpful along the way.

Kids saw the new structure Thursday, but will not be able to play on it until Monday.

"Monday is going to be crazy, and I think they have some sort of a schedule to make sure they don't all bombard it at once. But I'm looking forward to Monday and being here to see how excited they are about it," said Suzan Pant, Fairfield Families PTO president.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.