Troopers recover stolen merchandise, fraudulent checks

WARREN, OH (Toledo News Now) – A Pennsylvania man is facing felony charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers uncovered a large amount of construction and building supplies purchased with fraudulent checks, following a traffic stop in Trumbull County.

Troopers stopped a rented 2009 Ford U-Haul truck for a failure to signal a lane change violation on Interstate 80 near milepost 234 at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed construction equipment and building supplies, worth an estimated $8,150, along with receipts and fraudulent blank checks.

The driver, Ephraim E. Barr, 41, of Philadelphia, PA, was incarcerated in the Trumbull County Jail. Barr is charged with receiving stolen property and passing bad checks, which are both fourth-degree felonies, plus possession of criminal tools, which is a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, Barr could face up to four years in prison and up to a $12,500 fine.

The investigation is still ongoing and store owners who believe they may have been a victim are urged to call Warren District investigators at 330-898-0403.

