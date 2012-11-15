Fatal crashes on the rise in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - On Thursday, the Wood County Safe Communities released a monthly comparison of fatal crashes between 2012 and 2011, showing an increase.

Compared to the same time last year, Wood County has nine additional fatal crashes, with a total of 16 fatal crashes for 2012. Of those who lost their lives on Wood County roads, six were males, the same number in 2011. A total of 11 females lost their lives on Wood County roads, compared to four females the same time last year.

Officials say there are many hot spots for wrecks scattered across the county, such as the intersection of Route 20 and Lime City Road. They believe the spike in these statistics result from a number of reasons, including distracted driving, people crossing lanes, and high speeds.

With $35,533 in grants from the Ohio Department of Public Safety Traffic Safety Office, Wood County has launched a Safe Communities Program. Efforts will be set in motion to educate the public on the dangers of not wearing seatbelts, driving while impaired, distracted driving, along with increasing motorcycle safety and awareness.

