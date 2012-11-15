ProMedica, HCR ManorCare partner to develop rehab center

The new, state-of-the-art facility is expected to be built on ProMedica Flower Hospital's campus and open in 2015.

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) – ProMedica and HCR ManorCare Inc. have signed a collaborative agreement to develop a multimillion dollar skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. It will replace ProMedica Lake Park, the two Toledo health care providers announced Thursday.

The new facility is expected to open in 2015, with Lake Park remaining open through that time period. The state-of-the-art facility, which will have 120 beds, is expected to be built on ProMedica Flower Hospital's campus. It will provide medically complex and intensive rehabilitation services for short-term patients transitioning from hospital to home, in addition to 24-hour skilled nursing care.

"HCR ManorCare is an ideal partner both because it has local connections and is a nationally recognized expert in achieving successful outcomes for patients transitioning home," said Randy Oostra, ProMedica president and CEO. "Lake Park's staff has done an outstanding job of providing high-quality care and service, and this joint venture will build on that solid foundation."

A key provision of the collaboration is forming a quality committee with clinical staff from both ProMedica and HCR ManorCare, to focus on reducing preventable and unnecessary rehospitalizations and improving both patient care and satisfaction. The committee also will serve as a liaison for patients and their families in ensuring an orderly transition between a hospital and skilled nursing setting.

Both ProMedica and HCR support the patient's choice of health care providers and services. As a preferred provider for skilled nursing and rehabilitation services for ProMedica, HCR will ensure that for patients electing to receive these services, there will be dedicated beds at its nursing and rehabilitation centers to meet the demand of ProMedica patients.

"We are excited about combining the excellence of two of the premiere health care providers in northwest Ohio, to provide the community with enhanced post-hospital services," said Paul Ormond, HCR ManorCare chairman, president and CEO. "ProMedica and HCR ManorCare working together will offer a unique alternative to care in our community for those recovering from illness, injury or surgery."

The center will feature an innovative gym, spacious private and semi-private rooms with flat-screen televisions, WiFi service, social areas, multipurpose rooms, and personal care services, including a beauty and barbershop.

It will be the first of its kind in the Toledo area. HCR ManorCare recently opened similar state-of-the-art facilities in Washington, New Jersey and Michigan. Last month the company broke ground for a facility near Cleveland.

The next step in developing the new facility will be securing regulatory approvals from the Ohio Department of Health, a process that typically takes six to 12 months after filing. Construction would be expected to begin several months after gaining approval to allow HCR time to design the new building and prepare for construction.

