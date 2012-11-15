Owens Illinois lays off 25 at Perrysburg headquarters

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - Owens Illinois let 25 employees working at their Perrysburg world headquarters go Wednesday. The layoffs come just months after the company announced a plan to build a new building and add 45 jobs at the site.

"It wasn't any specific functions or capabilities. It doesn't change our strategic focus, in fact its focused on making us more aligned with where we're going in the long term," said company spokesperson Stephanie Johnston.

O-I will go ahead with plans to build a research and development facility in Perrysburg, with the help of a $3 million grant from the Ohio Third Frontier Commission. The company also has a jobs grant from the city of Perrysburg, and is working to get another for the expansion.

"As of right now the jobs grant programs we have in place with O-I will not be impacted but, obviously, overall this will have some amount of impact on the overall income tax collection here at the city of Perrysburg," said Bridgette Kabat, Perrysburg City Administrator.

Kabat says even with the layoffs, O-I should still be able to meet the city's requirements to continue to receive tax abatement.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.