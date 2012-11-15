Toledo Zoo to host weekly holiday events in December

The Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas attracts visitors from near and far to view more than 1 million lights.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - No one makes holidays sparkle like the Toledo Zoo. The fun starts early and lasts all winter long.

All Month Long - Holiday Parties

With exotic venues and a range of catering options, a holiday party at the zoo is tailor made to. Add more than a million twinkling lights, carolers and everything else that makes the zoo the area's premier holiday destination, and you have a party like no other.

Nov. 16 – Dec. 31 - Lights Before Christmas, presented by KeyBank

The Lights Before Christmas opens at 3 p.m. daily; closing times vary. This year, in addition to more than a million lights and 200 illuminated animal images, plus carolers and ice carving on select evenings, the zoo will introduce the new Winter Playland attractions sponsored by Taylor Automotive Family. Winter Playland includes a giant rocking horse you can ride, as well as a larger-than-life snow globe you can step inside. Activities are offered for a nominal fee with inclusive ride packages available.

Dec. 6 - Snowzilla Arrives

Visitors will love this artificial ice tube slide, measuring 30 feet tall and 90 feet long. At 7 p.m., Mark Knierim, longtime presenting sponsor of the Lights Before Christmas from KeyBank, along with Jeff Sailer, executive director of the Toledo Zoo, will take the first ride down the slide together. Snowzilla is part of this year's Winter Playland activities.

Dec. 15 Winter Wild-Land

Need some kid-free time to shop? If your child is between the ages of 5 and 12, drop him or her off at the zoo for a winter adventure of exciting exhibit tours, amazing animal visitors, cool crafts and goofy games. Hours are from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. There is a separate fee for the event, but a Toledo Zoo member discount applies.

Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Shopping

Wrap up that last-minute shopping at the Toledo Zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From jewelry and apparel, to animal sponsorships, plus the zoo's own homemade fudge and sweets, the zoo has just what you need. Lucas County residents get free admission with valid proof of residency.

Dec. 31 Noon Year's Eve, sponsored by Meijer

All the fun of midnight comes 12 hours early in this family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy ice carving, cool crafts, ReZOOlutions and, of course, watching the ball rise at noon. The cost is free with regular zoo admission.

