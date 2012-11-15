Sylvania Twp. family escapes fire that destroys home

SYLVANIA, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A Sylvania family of two adults and two children have smoke detectors to thank for escaping a fire that destroyed their home.

The family was awakened around midnight Thursday by the sound of the smoke detectors. They were all able to escape the burning home in the 6000 block of Greenacre.

The home is a total loss.



The cause of the blaze is not yet known. Investigators are returning in the daylight hours. They do say arson is not suspected.

The Red Cross was called to help support the family with food and a place to stay.

